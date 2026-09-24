Australia PM criticizes OpenAI over security breach

Australia PM criticizes OpenAI over security breach

MELBOURNE
Australia PM criticizes OpenAI over security breach

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, on, April 30, 2025. (AAP Image via AP)

Australia was extremely concerned and disappointed at an OpenAI security breach of a government website which the artificial intelligence company took too long to reveal, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sept. 24.

Albanese made the breach public following a telephone conversation with OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman. Both men are currently in New York City to address the United Nations.

“Today I spoke with … Altman to express Australia’s extreme concern about this incident,” Albanese told reporters.

“I also expressed my disappointment that it took the company way too long to inform the government what had occurred and the nature of the way that notification occurred as well was unacceptable,” Albanese added.

An OpenAI agent had infiltrated an Australian health department website on July 18, he said.

OpenAI said in a statement that during a review of activity involving several Australian government departments, the company discovered “our models took actions we did not intend.”

OpenAI notified Australia of the breach in an email to a government department's generic address on Sept. 10, Albanese said.

Australia announced on Sept. 24 that an inquiry had been set up into the security breach. The inquiry would examine whether OpenAI could potentially be charged, Albanese said.

No personal information was believed to have been accessed, Albanese said.

The AI agent had gained unauthorized access into a public-facing Medicare statistics portal.

Artificial Intelligence,

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