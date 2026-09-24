Meta launches camera-free AI glasses amid privacy pushback

Meta launches camera-free AI glasses amid privacy pushback

MENLO PARK
Meta launches camera-free AI glasses amid privacy pushback

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Meta Connect conference, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo)

Meta has unveiled several new wearables powered by its AI models , including an audio-only, camera-free version of its smart glasses, amid global concerns about privacy and the filming of women and girls without their consent.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new lineup of glasses at the social media giant's annual Connect conference at its Menlo Park headquarters on Sept. 23.

"There are almost 2 billion people in the world who wear glasses today... and we think that in the coming years, most of these are going to get upgraded to AI glasses," Zuckerberg said.

The audio-only glasses will ship on Oct. 13 and start at $349. They arrive amid growing questions worldwide about privacy violations from tiny cameras on glasses and other wearables, which critics have dubbed "pervert" glasses.

Smart glasses let wearers take photos, film videos, listen to music, make phone calls, translate text or interact with an AI assistant.

The audio-only versions will complement the release of dozens of new smart glasses models that keep the photo and video filming option.

With nearly four billion monthly active users across its ecosystem, Meta is betting that wearables like smart glasses can become an easy entry point for people to use its AI software.

Meta launched its first smart glasses in 2021, and last year unveiled "display" glasses that project images onto the lens.

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