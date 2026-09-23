Erdoğan presses for de-escalation in UN talks

Erdoğan presses for de-escalation in UN talks

NEW YORK
Erdoğan presses for de-escalation in UN talks

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged de-escalation in Iran and Ukraine and called for safe navigation in the Black Sea during meetings with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and world leaders in New York.

Meeting Guterres on Sept. 22 after addressing the 81st U.N. General Assembly, Erdoğan said Türkiye was working to sustain diplomacy and that a regional initiative could help address tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

He expressed concern over the targeting of commercial vessels in the Black Sea and urged all parties to act responsibly to protect navigation.

Erdoğan said Israel had again shown it did not seek peace in Gaza, adding that settler violence in the West Bank and attacks on holy sites in Jerusalem were worsening the situation.

He stressed the need to preserve the basis for a two-state solution.

In separate talks with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Erdoğan said an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz could help restart negotiations.

He described the war in Ukraine as a stalemate and said attacks on Turkish and foreign commercial vessels in the Black Sea further complicated the situation.

He also called for international pressure on Israel and said Türkiye and Britain could strengthen cooperation, particularly in defense and trade.

In his meetings with Guterres and Burnham, Erdoğan reiterated that proposals on Cyprus would not succeed without recognition of Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality and international status.

Trade and defense cooperation also featured in his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Erdoğan said the two countries had the potential to expand bilateral trade and should explore opportunities in energy, infrastructure and the defense industry.

He also stressed the importance of rebuilding Syria, Gaza and Ukraine after the destruction caused by war.

Meeting Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the Turkish House, Erdoğan called for increased trade and closer defense cooperation.

He outlined Türkiye’s efforts to help end the Russia-Ukraine war and protect Black Sea shipping.

Erdoğan invited both Takaichi and Nawrocki to the COP31 leaders’ summit in Antalya.

In talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Turkish House, Erdoğan called for stronger institutional ties, expanded defense cooperation and steps to increase trade.

He praised Bangladesh for hosting more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims and said Türkiye would continue providing humanitarian assistance in shelter, education and infrastructure.

Erdoğan also held separate closed-door meetings with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at U.N. headquarters.

UN,

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