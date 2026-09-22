Ceremony marks 100th year of Türkiye-US ties

NEW YORK

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the “100 Years of Friendship: Türkiye-United States” event. (AA Photo)

A ceremony took place in New York on Sept. 21 to mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Türkiye and the United States, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calling for “new momentum” in the relations.

Erdoğan made the remarks at a “100 Years of Friendship Gala” held in New York, where he was attending the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly.

“Conflicts, wars and crises that we face in our region and the world require Türkiye and America to remain in close dialogue,” Erdoğan said during the event.

He said the two countries had made significant progress across a broad range of areas, pointing to his “sincere and exceptional dialogue” with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The gala was attended by senior U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom

Barrack and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Öz, as well as Turkish-American businesspeople, athletes and academics.

Separately, Barrack said on Sept. 211 that a long-standing dispute between Washington and Ankara over Türkiye’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems “will be resolved.”

Speaking to reporters outside the Turkish House in New York, Barrack said U.S. and Turkish teams were working “tirelessly” to address bilateral and regional issues.

“The relationship between Türkiye and the United States is closer than ever,” Barrack said, adding that the two sides remain in constant dialogue.

Asked about the S-400 issue and whether the ball is in Türkiye’s court, Barrack said: “The ball is on many courts.”