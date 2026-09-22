Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

DAMASCUS
Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syrian authorities are investigating whether Israel may have been involved in a series of unexplained explosions at military weapons depots, Israeli media has reported, after powerful blasts struck a Syrian army facility south of Aleppo.

A Syrian source close to the government told Haaretz that possible Israeli involvement was among the scenarios being examined. Damascus, however, has not publicly accused Israel of involvement in the explosions.

Several such blasts have previously occurred in Syria, which is emerging from more than a decade of civil war following the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

The latest blasts hit a weapons depot near al-Eis in the southern Aleppo countryside early on Sept. 21, injuring four people.

An explosion of unknown origin killed 11 people at a military site in the country’s east on Sept. 19.

Video footage showed an initial explosion followed by a series of secondary blasts, with missiles being hurled into the air.

The Syrian Defense Ministry’s Media and Communications Department said investigators were looking into explosions reported at several military sites. It said protecting military personnel and civilians, determining the circumstances of the incidents and establishing responsibility were among its main priorities.

Military police were deployed to the area, while engineering units secured the site of the explosions and nearby areas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

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