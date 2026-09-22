Typhoon Dujuan leaves four dead in Japan

Typhoon Dujuan leaves four dead in Japan

TOKYO
Typhoon Dujuan leaves four dead in Japan

People wade through a flooded road as heavy rain falls amid weather patterns due to Typhoon Dujuan in Funabashi, Chiba prefecture. (AFP Photo)

Typhoon Dujuan left at least four people dead and 22 injured in Japan, while thousands of houses near Tokyo were without power after the storm swept through the region, authorities said on Sept. 22.


The typhoon moved away from Japan’s coast and out into the Pacific by morning, allowing authorities to lift or downgrade most heavy rain and landslide warnings.


Dujuan had already led to the early closure in the capital of the one of the world’s biggest video game trade fairs.


Japan often sees strong typhoons in the late summer and early autumn, with other storms this season disrupting some events at the Asian Games being held in the country.


The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said three people died in Chiba prefecture and one in Kanagawa region, both near Tokyo.


Search operations were continuing for six people missing after landslides triggered by torrential rain, the agency said.


More than 45,000 households in Chiba near Tokyo were still without electricity on Sept. 22 afternoon, while over 460 houses were damaged.


Although Dujuan weakened as it moved northeast, it dumped record rainfall in parts of the Tokyo area.


Oshima, an island about 120 kilometers south of central Tokyo, recorded 832 millimeters of rain over 48 hours, more than double its average rainfall for the whole of September, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

    EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

  2. Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

    Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

  3. Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

    Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

  4. Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

    Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

  5. Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

    Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan
Recommended
Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys
6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat

6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat
Black Sea drone strikes endanger Turkish sailors

Black Sea drone strikes endanger Turkish sailors
El Nino-driven heat ‘could cause nearly 500,000 more deaths’

El Nino-driven heat ‘could cause nearly 500,000 more deaths’
Azerbaijan pardons Frenchman after EU lifts sanctions on oligarchs

Azerbaijan pardons Frenchman after EU lifts sanctions on oligarchs
Tigray rebel forces seize Ethiopia regional airport

Tigray rebel forces seize Ethiopia regional airport
Macron’s UN speech draws rebuke from Israeli leaders

Macron’s UN speech draws rebuke from Israeli leaders
WORLD Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran rejected suggestions on Sept. 23 that it had dropped its preconditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz after three hours of talks with U.S. officials mediated by Qatar on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
ECONOMY EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects Türkiye’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2026, down from a 3.5 per cent forecast made in June 2026.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿