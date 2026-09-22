Typhoon Dujuan leaves four dead in Japan

TOKYO

People wade through a flooded road as heavy rain falls amid weather patterns due to Typhoon Dujuan in Funabashi, Chiba prefecture. (AFP Photo)

Typhoon Dujuan left at least four people dead and 22 injured in Japan, while thousands of houses near Tokyo were without power after the storm swept through the region, authorities said on Sept. 22.



The typhoon moved away from Japan’s coast and out into the Pacific by morning, allowing authorities to lift or downgrade most heavy rain and landslide warnings.



Dujuan had already led to the early closure in the capital of the one of the world’s biggest video game trade fairs.



Japan often sees strong typhoons in the late summer and early autumn, with other storms this season disrupting some events at the Asian Games being held in the country.



The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said three people died in Chiba prefecture and one in Kanagawa region, both near Tokyo.



Search operations were continuing for six people missing after landslides triggered by torrential rain, the agency said.



More than 45,000 households in Chiba near Tokyo were still without electricity on Sept. 22 afternoon, while over 460 houses were damaged.



Although Dujuan weakened as it moved northeast, it dumped record rainfall in parts of the Tokyo area.



Oshima, an island about 120 kilometers south of central Tokyo, recorded 832 millimeters of rain over 48 hours, more than double its average rainfall for the whole of September, public broadcaster NHK reported.