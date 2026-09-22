Trump defends press ban after housing talks with Mamdani

NEW YORK

US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference while New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani stands beside him after the two met at Gracie Mansion in New York, on Sept. 21, 2026. (AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump met New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Sept. 21 to discuss housing plans, before defending his decision to bar three news organizations from the White House.

The meeting at Gracie Mansion took place during Trump’s visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Mamdani said their discussions focused on building more housing, easing living costs and using government resources to improve New Yorkers’ lives and grow the city’s economy.

Trump defended the restrictions on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, accusing the outlets of biased coverage and arguing that he had a responsibility to deny them access.

“I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair,” he said.

Trump complained that coverage of his administration was consistently negative and overlooked its achievements. He argued that false reporting harmed the country and national security.

Asked about the ban, Mamdani said he had told Trump that all members of the press would be welcome at their joint appearance. He said he believed in engaging with “everyone, no matter the opinion or the critique.”

On Iran, Trump said the United States was doing well in the war and reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

He said he had meetings on the subject that day, describing Iran as “doing very poorly.”