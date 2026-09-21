Eyes on Sept 30 deadline as Iraq moves toward full security control

BAGHDAD

(AA Photo)

Iraq is preparing for the Sept. 30 end of the U.S.-led international coalition’s military mission, a date the government views as a key milestone in assuming full responsibility for the country’s security through its own institutions.

As preparations continue, the collection of weapons under state control and concerns over the economic impact of the transition have emerged as major issues.

Iraqi analysts have warned that the departure of foreign forces could create political and security risks, while uncertainty has also contributed to pressure on the Iraqi dinar.

Iraqi analyst Anwar al-Mousavi said Baghdad could face security and political challenges after Sept. 30, arguing that the country still lacks some capabilities needed to independently protect its airspace.

“Iraq currently does not have the capacity to control its airspace,” Mousavi told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

He said preparations for the transition should have been completed before the coalition’s withdrawal.

Mousavi also said no agreement had yet been reached between the government and armed groups over bringing weapons under state control, raising concerns about potential political and security tensions after the coalition’s departure.

Analyst Majid Hasnawi also said Iraq could face both political and economic uncertainty after the coalition’s mission ends. He warned that failure to place weapons under state control could trigger further

pressure on the Iraqi economy.

Economic uncertainty has already been reflected in currency markets. Ali Naji, head of the Eco Iraq Observatory, said the dollar had recorded an “unprecedented rise” against the Iraqi dinar on the parallel market.

Naji attributed the rise to several factors, including speculation in the parallel market, increased demand for dollars and reduced supply.

Iraqi media reports said demand for dollars had risen sharply in recent days, with $100 trading above 160,000 Iraqi dinars.