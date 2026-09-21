Turkish team inspects Eurofighter facility at UK base

LONDON

AA photo.

Türkiye and the U.K. continue to work on the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets as part of efforts to modernize the Turkish Air Force, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said.

A team of experts from the ministry, the Air Force Command’s Aircraft Maintenance Working Group and the General Directorate of Military Factories inspected aircraft maintenance facilities at the Royal Air Force’s Coningsby Air Base in the U.K. from Sept. 15-17, the ministry said on Sept. 20.

“The work on the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project being carried out with the United Kingdom continues as part of the modernization efforts of our Air Force,” the ministry said.

It described the visit as a “strategic” step toward planning maintenance and sustainment processes, ensuring compatibility of technical infrastructure and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The inspection was conducted as Ankara and London continue their work on the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project, according to the ministry.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced Turkish pilots began flight training as part of the country’s acquisition of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

In 2025, Türkiye inked an 8 billion pound ($10.7 billion) deal with the U.K. to purchase 20 Eurofighter Typhoons. Additional plans include acquiring 12 aircraft from the Royal Air Force of Oman and 12 jets currently serving with the Qatari Air Force.

The Eurofighter is produced by a European consortium including the U.K.-based BAE Systems, Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. Britain, a leading partner in the program, has been Türkiye’s most vocal supporter as Ankara overcame a German veto on the sale in 2024.

The two countries have recently signed a broad framework deal on strategic and security issues that include cooperation in the field of defense industries.

In March, Türkiye finalized an agreement with the U.K. to provide long-term maintenance and operational support for Eurofighter jets, covering technical and logistical support under the Eurofighter

Typhoon Project and aiming to ensure the jets’ operational readiness for years to come.