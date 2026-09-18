Western Thrace Turks raise religious right concerns

ATHENS

The Federation of Western Thrace Turks in Europe (ABTTF) has raised concerns at the U.N. Human Rights Council over the Western Thrace Turkish minority’s right to elect its own muftis and the state’s control over its religious institutions.



In a written statement submitted on Sept. 18 to the council’s 63rd regular session in Geneva, the federation said the minority’s religious rights and autonomy are protected under the 1913 Athens Treaty and the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.



ABTTF said the minority had elected its own muftis until 1985, but that a legal change in 1991 led to the state appointing religious leaders, effectively ending the community’s right to elect its muftis. It also said a 2022 law placed mufti offices under the Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports.



According to the federation, the Greek government appointed a mufti in Didymoteicho in 2026, while similar appointment processes were underway in Xanthi and Komotini.



ABTTF said the state’s control over the minority’s religious institutions raises concerns over freedom of religion and equality, arguing that followers of other recognized faiths in Greece are able to choose their religious leaders.



Greece also appoints the administrative boards of minority-owned charitable foundations, a practice opposed by the Turkish minority, which has called for its elected muftis to be allowed to serve.



The Western Thrace region, near Greece’s northeastern border with Türkiye, is home to a long-established Muslim Turkish minority estimated at around 150,000 people.