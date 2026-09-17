Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Mecca

Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Mecca

ANKARA
Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Mecca

Pickup trucks with portraits of a fighter loyal to the Houthi authorities drive past during his funeral after he was killed in recent fighting, in Yemen's capital Sanaa on September 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye has strongly condemned the recent attacks by the Houthis targeting the holy city of Mecca, calling for immediate cessation of the aggression.

“We strongly condemn the drone attack carried out by the Houthis targeting the holy city of Mecca. We reaffirm our support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Saudi Arabia, and once again underscore our solidarity,” read a written statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Ankara’s reaction followed the attempted Houthi attack in Mecca, the holiest city for millions of Muslims. Saudi Arabia said it shot down a drone sent by the Yemen-based group and heading toward Mecca.

“We reiterate our call for the immediate cessation of these attacks, which also threaten regional stability and security, and for refraining from any actions that would further escalate tensions,” the statement said.

As part of the de-escalation efforts, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan continued his diplomatic engagements with regional actors.

He spoke on the phone with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi late on Sept. 16. The call addressed recent attacks and developments in the region as well as continuing peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

In the meantime, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also reacted on the attacks targeting Mecca.

In a message through his social media account, Duran condemned the attacks.

“Any attempted attack against the Two Holy Mosques, sacred to the Islamic world, wounds our collective conscience. Safeguarding the peace and security of the Holy City of Mecca is a matter of utmost importance to the entire Islamic world,” he stated.

“As our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has always emphasized, the Islamic world needs not new conflicts, but common sense, dialogue and lasting peace. We stand with our brotherly country, Saudi Arabia and extend our sympathies following this attack,” the director added.

 

Houthi aggression threatens global stability: Defense

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry also reacted against the continued escalation by the Houthis which target civilian and commercial vessels using the Red Sea and called for the cessation of these attacks.

“The ongoing Houthi threat in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb negatively affects not only regional security but also international maritime trade and global stability,” the ministry said.

On a question about the Mecca defense pact in the context of the ongoing conflict, the ministry recalled that the trilateral alliance is based on collective deterrence and defense.

“The [alliance] agreement is not against any country, nor does it constitute an alternative to the member states’ existing relations with third countries,” it added.

Foreign Ministry ,

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