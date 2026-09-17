Erdoğan warns of provocations as Türkiye enters ‘critical’ period

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned members of his ruling party on Sept. 16 to remain vigilant against provocations as Türkiye enters a “very critical” period.

“We are entering a very critical process. A process with vulnerabilities. There will be those who want to provoke everything. You must be more sensitive against them,” Turkish media quoted Erdoğan as saying during a top board meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The three-hour meeting chaired by Erdoğan focused on what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, which aims to end the decadeslong conflict with PKK, and on planned parliamentary work related to the campaign, according to reports.

The latest developments in PKK’s disarmament process were also discussed. Erdoğan said the anti-terrorism initiative was progressing “very well,” while cautioning party officials to “remain sensitive and not lose control of the process.”

PKK is designated as a terror group by Türkiye and its Western allies.

The meeting also addressed preparations for work on a new constitution, an issue the president has repeatedly raised as part of his political agenda.

Erdoğan’s planned visit to the United States for the U.N. General Assembly was another major topic. He is expected to travel to New York on Sept. 20 for the annual gathering, which runs from Sept. 21-24, and address the General Assembly on its opening day.

The president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings during the visit, including with U.S. President Donald Trump, the media said.

Erdoğan reportedly emphasized the importance of the U.S. trip to party officials, as Türkiye seeks to maintain its diplomatic engagement with Washington on regional and international issues.

The meeting also included a presentation by the AKP’s Department of Financial and Administrative Affairs. Officials discussed measures to strengthen the organizational infrastructure of local branches, with plans approved for new buildings to be constructed for some party organizations.