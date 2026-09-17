Greek PM’s visit to Meis draws ire of Ankara

ANKARA

Commander Aktürk, spokesperson for the Defense Ministry (iHA Photo)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recent trip to Meis — the closest Greek island to the Turkish mainland— has drawn a sharp reaction from Ankara after he toured military facilities on the legally demilitarized isle.

“The visit of the Greek Prime Minister and his delegation to Meis Island, and his contacts with the military units stationed there, has been closely monitored,” read a statement by the Defense Ministry on Sept. 17.

The ministry statement referred to Mitsotakis’ three-day trip to the island last week, where he inspected local military outposts. The island has a demilitarized status according to 1947-dated Paris Peace Agreement.

The ministry said the deployment of warships and other units to Meis Island and making them public through high-level visits do not comply with the island’s status and do not contribute to stability.

“We emphasize once again that attempts to create a de facto situation in violation of the demilitarized status of Meis Island, which is located extremely close to the Turkish coast, are incompatible with international obligations and will not be accepted by our country,” the ministry said.

Türkiye’s objective is to develop good unneighborly relations with Greece based on dialogue and turn the Aegean Sea and Mediterranean into a basin of peace and stability, it added.

However, the ministry reiterated that Türkiye will not tolerate any actions that undermine its regional rights or attempt to create a fait accompli.

“We call upon Greece to comply with its obligations arising from international treaties and to refrain from violating the demilitarized status of the islands,” the ministry said.

On a question about the relocation of the 51st Commando Unit to Söke district of Aydın province in the Aegean region from eastern Anatolian city of Tunceli, ministry officials said the decision was taken in June and in line with military needs.





US lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus unconstructive



The officials also commented on the U.S. decision to prolong the lifting of the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus for one more year, criticizing the move as a step that can disrupt sensitive balances and trust in the island.

“Our expectation from third parties is that they refrain from activities that would damage the delicate balances on the island, abandon practices that disregard the Turkish Cypriot people, and contribute to peace and stability with a fair and impartial approach,” the officials said, referring to the U.S.

They also added that Türkiye, as a guarantor country, will continue to take necessary measures for the safety and welfare of the Turkish Cypriots.