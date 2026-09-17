CHP to hold Bolu camp ahead of new legislative year

ANKARA

CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu presiding over the “Economy Roundtable” meeting held at the party’s headquarters. (DHA Photo)

The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will hold a three-day camp in the northern province of Bolu from Sept. 25 to 27, with the participation of party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, ahead of the start of the new legislative year, local media reported on Sept. 17.

The camp, to be held in the Abant region, will focus on the party’s political, parliamentary and communications strategies in the Turkish parliament during the new legislative year, which begins on Oct. 1.

Participants will assess Türkiye’s key challenges and the party’s proposed solutions, while also drawing up concrete steps to be taken during the new legislative term.

The meeting will also address ways to strengthen MPs’ grassroots outreach in their constituencies and improve their engagement with voters. Discussions will focus on new working methods to ensure that issues raised in constituencies are followed up more effectively in parliament and that citizens’ demands are reflected more prominently on the political agenda.

The economy will be another major item on the camp’s agenda, with discussions focusing on the problems facing retirees, minimum-wage earners, the unemployed, tenants, farmers, tradespeople and young people.

The CHP will also present its proposals for addressing economic challenges, with a particular focus on tax fairness, the rising cost of living and access to housing.

On the final day of the camp, CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will address the participants.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who lost the CHP leadership to Özgür Özel at the party’s 2023 convention, was reinstated following a court ruling over alleged irregularities at the convention. Özel later left the party with 91 lawmakers to form the New Party, reducing the CHP’s parliamentary representation to 44 seats and making it the fifth-largest party in parliament.