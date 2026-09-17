Home sales fall 14.7 percent in August

Home sales fall 14.7 percent in August

ANKARA
Home sales fall 14.7 percent in August

Home sales in Türkiye fell 14.7 percent year-on-year to 127,410 in August, following a 17 percent decline in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 17.

New home sales decreased 4.5 percent to 44,378, while sales of existing homes dropped 19.4 percent to 83,032. New homes accounted for 34.8 percent of total transactions.

Mortgaged home sales rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 22,131, representing 17.4 percent of all sales. Other transactions declined 18.3 percent to 105,279.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, new home sales increased 3.5 percent from July, while sales of existing homes rose 0.7 percent.

Foreign buyers purchased 1,938 homes in August, up 0.1 percent from a year earlier and accounting for 1.5 percent of total sales.

Russian citizens were the largest group of foreign buyers, purchasing 343 homes, followed by Ukrainians with 147 and Iranians with 140.

In the first eight months of the year, sales to foreigners fell 6.3 percent to 13,141.

Separately, new commercial property sales rose 5.2 percent year-on-year to 5,172 in August, while sales of existing commercial properties declined 11.1 percent to 10,765.

Mortgage ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave
LATEST NEWS

  1. Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

    Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

  2. Erdoğan hails Istanbul Airport as global aviation leader

    Erdoğan hails Istanbul Airport as global aviation leader

  3. Israeli-linked fraud network dismantled in Türkiye

    Israeli-linked fraud network dismantled in Türkiye

  4. Türkiye to hold elections in 2028: Justice minister

    Türkiye to hold elections in 2028: Justice minister

  5. Türkiye replaces police chiefs in 39 provinces in major security shake-up

    Türkiye replaces police chiefs in 39 provinces in major security shake-up
Recommended
Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion

Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion
Electric car fleet grows 53 percent in a year

Electric car fleet grows 53 percent in a year
Türkiye’s sports economy hits 181 billion liras

Türkiye’s sports economy hits 181 billion liras
Black Sea gas platform set for October deployment

Black Sea gas platform set for October deployment
Energy shock drives new round of rate rises

Energy shock drives new round of rate rises
Argentina posts first quarterly contraction since 2024

Argentina posts first quarterly contraction since 2024
Anthropic eyes IPO despite AI safety warnings

Anthropic eyes IPO despite AI safety warnings
WORLD Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

Police on Sept. 18 began moving hundreds of migrants from the beaches of Ceuta to the Spanish enclave’s port area.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion

Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion

Türkiye’s net international investment position deficit narrowed to $398.7 billion in July from $407.2 billion in June, Central Bank data released on Sept. 18 showed.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿