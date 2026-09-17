Türkiye plans $28 billion investment in power grid

Türkiye plans $28 billion investment in power grid

ANKARA
Türkiye plans $28 billion investment in power grid

(AA Photo)

Türkiye plans to invest $28 billion in electricity transmission infrastructure by 2035 to meet rising demand and connect new generation capacity, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

The country aims to reach a combined 120 gigawatts of installed wind and solar capacity under its 2035 renewable energy roadmap. The plan also envisages about $80 billion in investment in power generation.

In remarks published by state-run Anadolu Agency on Sept. 16, Bayraktar said Türkiye’s transmission network had expanded from 43,000 kilometers in 2005 to 77,000 kilometers in 2025, an increase of about 80 percent.

He said rising electricity demand, urbanization and expanding generation capacity had driven investment in the network.

Artificial intelligence, data centers, electric vehicles and increased air conditioning use were making grid investment more important, he added.

“The rapid growth in renewable energy capacity, particularly solar and wind, requires us to integrate more power plants into the grid,” Bayraktar said.

“We are working to build a more resilient, flexible and modern grid.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave
LATEST NEWS

  1. Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

    Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

  2. Erdoğan hails Istanbul Airport as global aviation leader

    Erdoğan hails Istanbul Airport as global aviation leader

  3. Israeli-linked fraud network dismantled in Türkiye

    Israeli-linked fraud network dismantled in Türkiye

  4. Türkiye to hold elections in 2028: Justice minister

    Türkiye to hold elections in 2028: Justice minister

  5. Türkiye replaces police chiefs in 39 provinces in major security shake-up

    Türkiye replaces police chiefs in 39 provinces in major security shake-up
Recommended
Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion

Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion
Electric car fleet grows 53 percent in a year

Electric car fleet grows 53 percent in a year
Türkiye’s sports economy hits 181 billion liras

Türkiye’s sports economy hits 181 billion liras
Black Sea gas platform set for October deployment

Black Sea gas platform set for October deployment
Energy shock drives new round of rate rises

Energy shock drives new round of rate rises
Argentina posts first quarterly contraction since 2024

Argentina posts first quarterly contraction since 2024
Anthropic eyes IPO despite AI safety warnings

Anthropic eyes IPO despite AI safety warnings
WORLD Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

Police move Ceuta migrants off beaches in Spanish enclave

Police on Sept. 18 began moving hundreds of migrants from the beaches of Ceuta to the Spanish enclave’s port area.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion

Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion

Türkiye’s net international investment position deficit narrowed to $398.7 billion in July from $407.2 billion in June, Central Bank data released on Sept. 18 showed.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿