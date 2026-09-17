Türkiye plans $28 billion investment in power grid

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye plans to invest $28 billion in electricity transmission infrastructure by 2035 to meet rising demand and connect new generation capacity, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

The country aims to reach a combined 120 gigawatts of installed wind and solar capacity under its 2035 renewable energy roadmap. The plan also envisages about $80 billion in investment in power generation.

In remarks published by state-run Anadolu Agency on Sept. 16, Bayraktar said Türkiye’s transmission network had expanded from 43,000 kilometers in 2005 to 77,000 kilometers in 2025, an increase of about 80 percent.

He said rising electricity demand, urbanization and expanding generation capacity had driven investment in the network.

Artificial intelligence, data centers, electric vehicles and increased air conditioning use were making grid investment more important, he added.

“The rapid growth in renewable energy capacity, particularly solar and wind, requires us to integrate more power plants into the grid,” Bayraktar said.

“We are working to build a more resilient, flexible and modern grid.”