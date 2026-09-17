Short-term external debt rises to $177.1 billion

Short-term external debt rises to $177.1 billion

ANKARA
Short-term external debt rises to $177.1 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock rose 3.8 percent from June to $177.1 billion at the end of July, according to data released by the Central Bank on Sept. 17.

On a remaining maturity basis, which covers all external debt due within one year regardless of its original maturity, the stock totaled $248.1 billion.

Banks’ short-term external debt increased 4.3 percent month-on-month to $77.8 billion. Their short-term overseas loan and securities liabilities rose 23.5 percent to $9.8 billion.

Foreign banks’ deposits in Türkiye increased 7 percent to $19.8 billion, while foreign-currency deposits by non-resident non-bank customers rose 1.1 percent to $21.6 billion. Lira-denominated deposit liabilities declined 0.5 percent to $26.6 billion.

The short-term external debt of other sectors grew 3.6 percent to $74.7 billion. Within this category, trade credit liabilities increased 2.4 percent to $65.1 billion, while cash loan liabilities rose 13.1 percent to $9.7 billion.

The U.S. dollar accounted for 34.3 percent of the short-term debt stock, followed by the euro at 26.5 percent and the Turkish Lira at 26 percent. Other currencies made up the remaining 13.2 percent.

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