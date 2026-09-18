Electric car fleet grows 53 percent in a year

ANKARA

The number of electric cars registered in Türkiye rose 53.2 percent year-on-year to 472,157 at the end of August 2026, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Electric cars accounted for 2.62 percent of the country’s 18.04 million registered cars. Their number stood at 308,217 in August last year.

The electric car fleet numbered just 565 in 2015, reaching 183,776 at the end of 2024 and 370,591 by the end of 2025.

The net increase over the first eight months of 2026 was 101,566 cars.

An expanding charging network and changing consumer preferences have supported the increase.

Domestic carmaker Togg’s growing market share and new model launches have also contributed.

The number of registered hybrid cars reached 896,270 in August, up from 697,027 at the end of 2025 and 391,296 at the end of 2024.

Hybrids accounted for 4.97 percent of registered cars, up from 4 percent at the end of last year.

Hybrid cars first appeared in Türkiye’s registration statistics in 2011, when there were 23. Their number rose to 13,877 in 2019 and 222,328 by the end of 2023.

Together, electric and hybrid cars numbered about 1.37 million at the end of August, accounting for approximately 7.6 percent of the country’s registered car fleet.