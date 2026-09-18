Anthropic eyes IPO despite AI safety warnings

SAN FRANCISCO

Anthropic is expected to launch an initial public offering later this year despite warnings about the risks of advanced artificial intelligence, while rival OpenAI has delayed its planned listing until 2027.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for slower AI development. An employee recently resigned, warning that the industry was “gambling with our lives.” OpenAI chief Sam Altman cited safety concerns in announcing the delay.

Anthropic could seek a $2 trillion valuation in an IPO as early as October, while OpenAI is in talks to raise funds at a valuation of at least $1.2 trillion, according to media reports.

Companies must disclose known business risks before going public. Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya said investors would demand a substantial discount if the safety claims were true.

Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner, an investor in both companies, said there was “huge appetite to invest in the AI leaders.”

OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said slower releases of advanced models would not undermine the company’s business or revenue growth.

“Even if we stop today, the amount of intelligence that’s available in the world is massive,” she told CNBC on Sept. 15.