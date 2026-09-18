Germany, France lead Europe’s civilian space spending

Germany, France lead Europe’s civilian space spending

PARIS
Germany, France lead Europe’s civilian space spending

(AFP Photo)

Germany and France lead Europe in civilian space spending, while the continent trails the United States in private investment and launches, according to a new OECD report.

Germany allocated about 2.5 billion euros to civilian space programs in 2025, followed by France with 2.4 billion euros and Italy with around 2 billion euros.

Italy has doubled its civilian space budget over the past 15 years. Relative to GDP, it now ranks second in Europe behind Luxembourg, overtaking France.

Defense is also driving investment. Germany plans to spend 35 billion euros on space-related defense capabilities by 2030.

Britain had Europe’s largest satellite fleet, with 757 in orbit as of June, compared with 104 for France, 80 for Italy and 65 for Germany. Private operators owned 98 percent of British satellites.

Europe attracted 12.8 percent of global private space investment in 2025, compared with 67 percent for the United States.

The United States attempted 181 orbital launches last year, China 92 and Europe eight.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Samsung TVs face access problems after Türksat update

Samsung TVs face access problems after Türksat update
LATEST NEWS

  1. Samsung TVs face access problems after Türksat update

    Samsung TVs face access problems after Türksat update

  2. Two executives face detention orders in fund probe

    Two executives face detention orders in fund probe

  3. Blast kills 11 soldiers at Syrian military site

    Blast kills 11 soldiers at Syrian military site

  4. Erdoğan says terror-free process helped manage regional crises

    Erdoğan says terror-free process helped manage regional crises

  5. Trump signs bill authorizing sweeping Russia sanctions

    Trump signs bill authorizing sweeping Russia sanctions
Recommended
Trump signs bill authorizing sweeping Russia sanctions

Trump signs bill authorizing sweeping Russia sanctions
Türkiye, Italy seek closer trade and investment ties

Türkiye, Italy seek closer trade and investment ties
Türkiye revokes Bank Mellat’s operating license

Türkiye revokes Bank Mellat’s operating license
Jet fuel prices near wartime highs

Jet fuel prices near wartime highs
Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion

Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion
Electric car fleet grows 53 percent in a year

Electric car fleet grows 53 percent in a year
Türkiye’s sports economy hits 181 billion liras

Türkiye’s sports economy hits 181 billion liras
WORLD Blast kills 11 soldiers at Syrian military site

Blast kills 11 soldiers at Syrian military site

An explosion at a military site in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province killed 11 soldiers on Sept. 18, the Defense Ministry said.
ECONOMY Trump signs bill authorizing sweeping Russia sanctions

Trump signs bill authorizing sweeping Russia sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill on Friday authorizing new sanctions designed to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, after Congress gave its approval after months of delay.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿