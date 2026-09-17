Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

ISTANBUL
Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s banking regulator has temporarily eased capital rules for listed banks buying back their own shares, with the exemptions remaining in effect through the end of 2026.

Under a Sept. 17 decision by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), banks’ own shares repurchased on Borsa Istanbul’s equity market after Sept. 16 will not be deducted from their core capital until Dec. 31.

The shares will also be excluded from credit and market risk calculations used to determine capital adequacy during the same period.

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