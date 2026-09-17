Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

ANKARA

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın (L) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Asim Malik (AA Photo)

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Asim Malik during a visit to the Pakistani capital Islamabad, according to security sources.

Kalın traveled to Islamabad following a visit to Afghanistan, the sources said on Sept. 17.

During his stay, the MİT chief held talks with Munir and Malik and was also received by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meetings focused on the current state of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan and prospects for further cooperation, as well as regional and global developments.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to continuing all efforts to help resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan through dialogue, as it has done in the past.

The sides assessed the shifting security landscape in the Middle East and heightened regional tensions following the war between the United States and Iran.