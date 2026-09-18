Türkiye’s net foreign liabilities fall to $398.7 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s net international investment position deficit narrowed to $398.7 billion in July from $407.2 billion in June, Central Bank data released on Sept. 18 showed.

The net position measures the difference between residents’ financial assets abroad and liabilities to non-residents. A deficit means liabilities exceed assets.

External assets rose 4.2 percent month-on-month to $419.6 billion, while liabilities to non-residents increased 1 percent to $818.3 billion.

The Central Bank’s reserve assets rose by $17 billion to $164.4 billion, from $147.4 billion in June.

Direct investment assets abroad increased 0.8 percent to $81.8 billion, while other investment assets fell 0.5 percent to $161.7 billion. Banks’ foreign currency deposits abroad declined 6.9 percent to $44.7 billion.

Financial derivative assets rose 0.7 percent to $2.5 billion.

On the liabilities side, portfolio investment rose 3.5 percent to $160.2 billion. This included $50.2 billion in equities and investment fund shares, up 1 percent from June.

Direct investment liabilities fell 0.3 percent to $232.5 billion, while other investment liabilities increased 1.6 percent to $421.6 billion.

Financial derivative liabilities declined 43 percent to $4 billion.