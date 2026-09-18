Black Sea gas platform set for October deployment

ZONGULDAK

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar (AA Photo)

Türkiye plans to send the Osman Gazi floating production platform to the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea in late October, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Speaking at Filyos Port in Zonguldak on Sept. 17, Bayraktar said the platform’s first gas would be flared by year-end, completing the field’s second phase of development.

Once operational, Osman Gazi will add 10 million cubic meters of daily production, enough for 4 million households, he said.

Combined with existing output, this would cover the needs of 8 million households.

Bayraktar put the value of the platform’s planned daily gas output at about $10 million at current prices.

“This floating production platform will contribute $3.5 billion a year to our economy,” he said.

About 7,000 people are working on preparations at Filyos, where reactivation work has reached its final stage, Bayraktar said.

The project involves 642 kilometers of electrical cabling and nearly 30 kilometers of piping. Workers are installing about six kilometers of cable a day, he added.

The platform was sent through the Bosphorus to Filyos on May 29, 2025, to undergo preparations for deployment.