Armenia would not oppose Russian base pullout: PM

Armenia would not oppose Russian base pullout: PM

YEREVAN
Armenia would not oppose Russian base pullout: PM

(AFP Photo)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Yerevan would not object if Russia closed its military base in his country, saying it was no longer vital to national security.


The base, near Armenia’s border with Türkiye, has been a key symbol of Moscow’s military influence in the South Caucasus.


Pashinyan’s comments come as Armenia pursues an increasingly pro-Western foreign policy and distances itself from traditional ally Moscow’s orbit.


“We have never put the issue of the Russian military base operating in Armenia on the agenda,” Pashinyan told a news conference on Sept. 17.


But if Moscow wanted to close its 102nd military base in the northwestern city of Gyumri, Armenia “will not object,” he said.


“The 102nd military base adds nothing to Armenia’s security.”


Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Moscow was ready to withdraw the base “even tomorrow” if Armenia decided it no longer needed a Russian military presence.


A 2010 agreement extended Russia’s right to operate the base until 2044. It hosts around 3,000 Russian troops.


On Sept. 17, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu accused Yerevan of seeking to “sever ties” with Moscow and expand cooperation with NATO.


Relations between the longtime allies have deteriorated sharply, with Yerevan deepening ties with the EU and United States after accusing Russia of failing to protect Armenia in confrontations with neighboring arch-foe Azerbaijan.


Armenia also froze its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in 2024 and has taken steps towards possible EU membership

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