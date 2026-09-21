Erdoğan engages in intense diplomacy at UN summit

NEW YORK

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has launched intensive diplomatic talks in New York, where he will reiterate Türkiye’s long-standing call for a U.N. reform and highlight the nation’s priorities for the upcoming COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

Erdoğan, first lady Emine Erdoğan and accompanying Turkish delegation arrived in New York late on Sept. 20.

Upon arriving in New York, Erdoğan and his delegation first visited the Turkish House, located across from U.N. headquarters, where local Turkish community members warmly received him.

Speaking to them briefly, Erdoğan said that he will have a busy agenda at the U.N. General Assembly, where he will also hold bilateral meetings with prominent world leaders.

According to Erdoğan’s itinerary, the two main international events where he will deliver speeches are the U.N. Assembly meeting on Sept. 22 and the U.N. climate summit on Sept. 23.

On his 16th address to the General Assembly, Erdoğan will highlight Türkiye’s views and positions regarding regional and global matters, particularly the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as well as ongoing instability in the Middle East due to Israel’s continued aggression.

Erdoğan to address Climate Summit



He is expected to emphasize the need for joint global action to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza, Lebanon and Syria and implement the second phase of the Gaza peace deal. The need for reforming the U.N. model through granting permanent Security Council seats to emerging powers from Africa, Asia and Muslim world will also be on Erdoğan’s agenda.

Erdoğan will reiterate Türkiye’s stance on several key foreign policy issues, including the Cyprus problem, the Aegean issues with Greece, rapprochement between Türkiye and Armenia and the developments in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

This will be an important opportunity for Erdoğan to highlight Türkiye’s priorities and objectives for the upcoming COP31 summit to take place in late November in Türkiye’s resort town of Antalya.

Bilateral meetings in New York



The U.N. General Assembly meetings also constitute an important venue for leaders to exchange bilateral meetings and address important global matters.

On his first day in New York, Erdoğan was scheduled to meet Mohamed al-Menfi, head of Libya’s Presidential Council, and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid. He was also scheduled to attend a special meeting to hail the centennial of Turkish-American relations.

Among other leaders Erdoğan will meet are U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Erdoğan will also attend a reception by U.S. President Donald Trump late on Sept. 22. The two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the event.

Erdoğan and Trump held a comprehensive meeting during the latter’s official trip to Ankara in July to attend the NATO summit.