15th Beyoğlu Antiquarian Book Fair opens at former French Orphanage

15th Beyoğlu Antiquarian Book Fair opens at former French Orphanage

ISTANBUL
15th Beyoğlu Antiquarian Book Fair opens at former French Orphanage

The 15th edition of the “Beyoğlu Antiquarian Book Fair,” organized by the Beyoğlu Municipality, has opened at the former French Orphanage, bringing together book lovers, researchers and collectors.


The fair began with opening-day events and speeches, offering a wide selection ranging from rare books and first editions to historical documents and ephemera.


Emin Nedret İşli, president of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association, discussed the antiquarian book culture that has shaped Beyoğlu and İstiklal Avenue over the years in a talk titled “Cadde-i Kebir.”


Following opening remarks attended by Beyoğlu Deputy Mayor Sefer Karaahmetoğlu and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Secretary-General Mahir Polat, musicians Sedat Anar, Damla Anar and Selahattin Anar performed “The Sound of Santur in Beyoğlu” for visitors.


The festival, which also features workshops, thematic gatherings and panel discussions, will bring figures including Mete Göktuğ, Professor Paolo Girardelli, Görgün Taner, Yekta Kopan, Haluk Oral, Armağan Tunaboylu, Turan Farajova and Murat Meriç together with readers throughout the week.


One of the festival’s most popular traditions, the book auction, will be held on Sept. 26 under the direction of Murat Uncu.


The festival will continue through Sept. 27.

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