Explosions at Syrian army site injure four near Aleppo

ALEPPO

A series of explosions at a Syrian army site southwest of Aleppo left four people injured early on Sept. 21, prompting evacuations and road closures, state media reported.

The blasts occurred in the al-Hadaba area, west of the town of al-Eis. Authorities were investigating their cause, state news agency SANA said.

Aleppo emergency operations chief Faisal Mohammed Ali said continuing explosions initially hampered access for ambulance and rescue crews.

Civil Defense teams later reached the area and evacuated four injured people, according to a preliminary toll.

Residents were evacuated from nearby homes, while authorities closed access roads and the Aleppo-Damascus highway.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Ministry urged people to stay away from the site, warning of shrapnel and unexploded ammunition. Hospitals and emergency teams were placed on alert.

The incident followed an explosion at an army position in the Ayash area, west of Deir ez-Zor, that killed 11 soldiers on Sept. 18. The Defense Ministry said an investigation had been opened.

On Sept. 9, another explosion at a temporary weapons storage facility near Sarmada in northwestern Idlib province killed 14 Defense Ministry personnel and injured more than 10 people, including civilians, the ministry said.