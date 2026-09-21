VW executive: EU rule could impact Türkiye-made Transporter

HANNOVER

A proposed European Union requirement favoring “Made in EU” products could have significant implications for Volkswagen Transporter vans produced in Türkiye, warns Stefan Mecha, chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany, Mecha said the draft Industrial Acceleration Act currently being discussed by the EU would “definitely affect” the company’s production facility in Türkiye.

“If this legislation comes into force, it will certainly affect our production plant in Türkiye,” Mecha said.

He noted that both Ford and Volkswagen have a strong interest in delivering vehicles to European customers as efficiently as possible.

“We will continue to work on costs, but this regulation will affect us,” he said.

Mecha said the Transporter model accounts for around 30 percent of the company’s business.

He added that the EU will ultimately decide whether countries such as Türkiye will be considered part of Europe for manufacturing purposes under the new framework.

“We need to see whether the legislation is adopted and what the consequences will be,” Mecha said.

“We are communicating our concerns and the challenges we face to the European Union,” he added.