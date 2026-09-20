US ranks second among export markets

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s economic ties with the United States continued to strengthen during the first eight months of the year, with the U.S. cementing its position as the country’s second-largest export destination.

According to figures compiled from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), Türkiye’s total exports between January and August experienced a 4 percent increase compared to the same period last year, rising from $177.9 billion to $185 billion.

During this same eight-month window, exports specifically directed to the United States grew by 12.9 percent, surging to $9.64 billion. While Germany maintained its historical lead as Türkiye’s primary export market at $13.58 billion, the U.S. comfortably held the second spot.

An analysis of sectoral performance highlights that chemicals and chemical products drove the bulk of the export expansion to the American market. Sales in this sector jumped 33.7 percent, climbing from $780.3 million to over $1.04 billion.

Other key sectors also reported robust gains in the U.S. market. Exports of machinery and components recorded a 27.2 percent increase to reach $530.8 million, while the carpet sector saw a 5.2 percent rise, totaling $486.7 million.

On a provincial basis, Istanbul led all Turkish provinces in exports to the U.S. during the January-August period, recording $3.42 billion. Istanbul’s exports to the U.S. increased by 9.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Istanbul was followed by Ankara with $976.5 million, Izmir with $819.7 million, Gaziantep with $816.4 million and Kocaeli with $700.3 million. Exports to the U.S. grew by 53.5 percent from Ankara, 16.8 percent from Gaziantep, 13.6 percent from Kocaeli and 11.3 percent from Izmir.