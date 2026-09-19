Türkiye, Italy seek closer trade and investment ties

ROME

Italy wants to expand its companies’ presence in Türkiye and pursue joint projects in third countries and across the Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

Tajani, who also serves as deputy prime minister, met Trade Minister Ömer Bolat in Rome on Sept. 18 to discuss economic ties and the impact of the crises in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz on international trade.

The ministers then met representatives of Italian companies active in Türkiye in infrastructure, transport, defense, aerospace, energy, telecommunications and steel.

Bolat said the business talks focused on the countries’ integrated supply chains, particularly in the automotive industry. He described Türkiye and Italy as closely linked manufacturing partners.

Pointing to Türkiye’s customs union with the European Union, he said preserving strong production networks was essential to the competitiveness of both Türkiye and Europe.

Participants also explored cooperation in green energy, digitalization, space, advanced manufacturing and health care, alongside opportunities for joint ventures in third countries.

Bolat said Italian direct investment in Türkiye had reached $4 billion, with 1,645 Italian companies operating in the country. Turkish investments in Italy had exceeded $1 billion.