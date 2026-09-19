Aselsan tests electronic warfare systems on TB2 drones

Aselsan tests electronic warfare systems on TB2 drones

ANKARA
Aselsan tests electronic warfare systems on TB2 drones

 

Turkish defense firm Aselsan has demonstrated electronic warfare and radar systems on Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drones in Konya, with defense delegations from 18 countries attending.

One drone carried the Antidot 2ES 100 electronic support pod and Antidot 2EA 200 electronic warfare pod. A second carried the Fulmar 200 synthetic aperture radar system.

During the first test, the Antidot systems detected and located a target radar before carrying out an electronic attack, allowing the drone to approach without being detected, Aselsan said.

In the second test, Antidot located another target and shared its coordinates with Fulmar 200, which produced high-resolution radar images of the site.

The company said the demonstration combined detection, location, jamming and imaging in a single operational sequence. It marked the first test of Antidot systems against live radars aboard the TB2, according to Aselsan.

The electronic support pod identifies radar signals and relays information to ground control stations. The electronic warfare pod can autonomously counter search and tracking radars using preprogrammed techniques.

Fulmar 200 is designed to provide radar imagery by day and night in all weather conditions. It can be mounted beneath a wing or on the aircraft’s body and used alongside optical and infrared cameras.

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