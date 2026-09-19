Justice minister outlines conditions for applying PKK disarmament law

Justice minister outlines conditions for applying PKK disarmament law

ADANA
Justice minister outlines conditions for applying PKK disarmament law

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said the PKK and its affiliated groups must fully dissolve and surrender their weapons before key provisions of legislation supporting the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative can be applied.

Speaking at the Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) provincial headquarters in Adana on Sept. 18, Gürlek said the National Security Council must confirm dissolution and disarmament, with its decision then published in the Official Gazette.

“The organization must be completely dissolved and its weapons laid down,” he said.

The law entered into force on Aug. 18, but its provisions on postponing investigations, trials and the enforcement of prison sentences are conditional on that verification.

Gürlek said the legislation respected the sensitivities of bereaved families and veterans and would not dishonor their sacrifices.

He credited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli with advancing the initiative and called for continued unity within the People’s Alliance.

The ministry is preparing a 30-point information booklet to address public questions about the process, he added.

On law enforcement, Gürlek said a circular had been sent to chief prosecutors on tackling street gangs, drugs and illegal betting, with prosecutors continuing operations.

He also outlined plans to expand rehabilitation for people detained or convicted on drug charges before their release. The aim was to prevent those with drug addiction from returning to drug use after leaving prison, he said.

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