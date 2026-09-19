Sümela Monastery reaches record 520,000 visitors in 2026

Sümela Monastery reaches record 520,000 visitors in 2026

TRABZON
Sümela Monastery reaches record 520,000 visitors in 2026

(AA Photo)

The historic Sümela Monastery in the Black Sea province of Trabzon hosted a record 520,000 visitors as of Sept. 15, reaching its highest annual level for the 2026 tourism season.

Authorities expect the year-end total to surpass 600,000 people as the cultural site remains open 12 months a year. Daily foot traffic reached nearly 5,000 people during peak periods, occasionally exceeding this level on certain days.

The historical structure in the Maçka district previously closed for a short period due to rockfalls. It resumed hosting visitors at full capacity after crews successfully completed the necessary safety and restoration work in the area.

Foreign tourist arrivals in the province increased in August, recovering from a downward trend in the previous months of the year. September figures approach last year’s levels, while domestic visitor numbers will likely finish the season with an increase of up to 50 percent.

Officials also launched project and renovation work at the nearby Vazelon and Kuştul monasteries to expand the tourism route in Maçka. Once finished, these currently closed historical structures will open to the public to integrate into the tourism mobility of the Maçka and Sümela valleys.

Perched on a steep cliff in the Altındere Valley, the ancient Greek Orthodox monastery dates back to the fourth century. The site serves as one of Türkiye’s most prominent cultural destinations, drawing domestic and international interest throughout the year.

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