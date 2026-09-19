Motorcycles outpace cars in seven provinces in August

Motorcycles outpace cars in seven provinces in August

ANKARA
Motorcycles outpace cars in seven provinces in August

(AA Photo)

Registered motorcycles surpassed cars in seven provinces across Türkiye as of August, hitting 7.6 million compared to 18 million cars, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data.

Istanbul leads motorcycle registrations with over 971,000. The southern province of Antalya follows with around 563,000 and the western province of İzmir with nearly 550,000. The northeastern province of Ardahan recorded the lowest bike count at 1,455, trailing the eastern provinces of Tunceli with 2,113, Hakkari with 2,348 and Bingöl with 2,602.

Motorcycles outnumber cars in the western provinces of Manisa, Muğla and Aydın, the southeastern provinces of Kilis, Şanlıurfa and Şırnak, and the eastern province of Iğdır. Kilis saw bikes almost triple cars, registering 42,081 against 14,507, creating a gap of 27,574.

Manisa holds the widest margin with 351,713 motorcycles and 285,696 cars, a difference of 66,017. Muğla follows with 325,559 motorcycles to 294,321 cars, differing by 31,238. Aydın counts 266,141 motorcycles and 248,830 cars, marking a 17,311 difference. Şanlıurfa registered 127,205 motorcycles against 120,768 cars, a gap of 6,437. Iğdır and Şırnak recorded 14,694 and 9,665 motorcycles, outnumbering cars (8,569 and 9,530) by 6,125 and 135, respectively.

Surging fuel costs and urban traffic congestion drive citizens toward economical two-wheelers, rapidly shifting transportation habits and vehicle ownership trends.

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