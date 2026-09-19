Students fly kites nationwide against Israel blockade

Students fly kites nationwide against Israel blockade

ISTANBUL
Students fly kites nationwide against Israel blockade

(AA Photo)

Students across Türkiye flew kites on Sept. 17 and 18 as part of a campaign to show support for children in the Gaza Strip facing Israel’s blockade.

The Education Ministry coordinated events in the country’s 81 provinces under the slogan “Let Kites Not Be Shot, Let the Sky Remain for Children.”

In Istanbul, 800 students and 100 teachers from Maltepe, Kartal and Pendik gathered on the coast with 35 Palestinian students. Provincial Education Deputy Director Medet Ekşi said they began the year remembering children deprived of schools.

“We want to shout the strong resistance of these children to the whole world,” he said.

At Sardes Ancient City in the western province of Manisa, Provincial Education Director Mehmet Uğurelli and Ministry Chief Inspector Abdulvahap Yıldız joined the gathering.

In the southeastern province of Kilis, Governor Ömer Kalaylı and Provincial Education Director İbrahim Açıkgöz flew kites alongside students at Şeyh Muhammet Hill.

At Atatürk Stadium in the northwestern province of Kırklareli, Governor Uğur Turan, Provincial Education Director Murat Altınöz, Youth and Sports Director Emrah Yüksel Babuşçu and Atatürk Middle School student Yaren Öz were present.

In the central province of Çorum, Provincial Education Director Cemil Çağlar joined children at Şehitler Park, saying they want to hear school bells, not bombs. Deputy Governor Yüksel Ünal and Provincial Education Director Mehmet Ali Katipoğlu participated in a similar program at Şehzadeler Promenade in the northern province of Amasya.

In the eastern province of Kars, Provincial Education Director Vasıf Munis and Kasım Kurşunoğlu Middle School student Melek Bayas released kites at Fethiye Mosque Nation’s Garden.

“Children in Gaza always live in our hearts,” she said.

Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza last year, enforcing a strict ban. The conflict has destroyed educational infrastructure, leaving thousands of Palestinian children without access to schools.

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