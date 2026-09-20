Türkiye to prioritize public investments to drive growth

Türkiye to prioritize public investments to drive growth

ANKARA
Türkiye to prioritize public investments to drive growth

AA Photo

Türkiye will prioritize public investments designed to boost economic growth, drive private-sector development and enhance national prosperity over the next three years.

 

According to the official Public Investment Program Preparation Guide for the 2027–2029 period, state resources will target critical economic and social infrastructure projects that exceed the execution capacity of the private sector. The policy aims to lower industrial production costs, foster innovative and competitive manufacturing, and sustain macroeconomic targets through 2029.

Key sectoral focus areas include manufacturing, research and development, digitalization, logistics, energy, education, agriculture, tourism and defense. Special emphasis will also be placed on narrowing regional development disparities, enhancing human resources, boosting regional production potential and strengthening social equity across the country.

In agriculture and water management, priority is assigned to advanced irrigation systems designed to minimize water loss, alongside initiatives aimed at bolstering livestock productivity, plant health and biosecurity. The energy and industrial sectors will stress domestic resource exploration, the integration of renewable and nuclear energy, and diversifying natural gas supply corridors.

Furthermore, the roadmap outlines specialized investments in indigenous rail and defense technologies, judicial efficiency, modern security and border enhancements and the holistic preservation of cultural heritage, with a primary focus on the Turkish-Islamic era to maximize national impact.

Economy,

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