Türkiye targets 2.1 million more jobs by 2029

ANKARA

Türkiye aims to increase employment by about 2.13 million people over three years under its new Medium-Term Program, which includes measures to expand childcare, support young jobseekers and prepare workers for changes in the economy.

The program projects employment rising from an estimated 32.58 million in 2026 to 34.71 million in 2029.

Economic growth is targeted at 4.2 percent in 2027, 4.6 percent in 2028 and 5 percent in 2029.

Per capita income is projected to rise from $20,523 in 2026 to $24,842 by the end of the program.

To increase women’s participation in the workforce, the government plans to expand affordable, accessible childcare alongside services for older people and people with disabilities.

After-school culture, arts and sports programs will also be expanded to provide safe settings for children and help women enter or remain in employment.

The program calls for an assessment of how slowing population growth affects the social security system and preparations for long-term care insurance.

For young people who are neither in education nor employment, it envisages wider access to the Labor Force Adaptation Program, with vocational training and skills development tailored to their needs.

Employment support programs will be assessed regularly, with resources directed toward those that perform better in helping participants move into lasting jobs.

The plan also addresses the effects of the green and digital transitions on the labor market.

A proposed map of occupations and employment will identify green jobs, professions affected by the green transition, areas at risk of job losses and new skills requirements.

Under the National Just Transition Strategy for 2027–2029, implementation and monitoring arrangements will be established, alongside targeted social protection and employment measures for workers most affected by the changes.

Worker and employer representatives will have a greater role in designing and monitoring these policies.