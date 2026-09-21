Egypt says Suez Canal ‘safe’ as shipping traffic returns to normal

Egypt says Suez Canal ‘safe’ as shipping traffic returns to normal

CAIRO/ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Egypt says Suez Canal ‘safe’ as shipping traffic returns to normal

(AA Photo)

Egypt has said the Suez Canal remains “safe,” with maritime traffic operating normally along one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

According to a statement from the Suez Canal Authority, Chairman Osama Rabie spoke at a ceremony in Alexandria marking World Maritime Day 2026 organized by the Maritime Transport Sector of the Ministry of Transport.

Rabie said vessel traffic through the canal was proceeding regularly and that revenue reached $567.1 million in August, up 56.7 percent from the same month of 2025.

He stressed that navigation traffic remained stable and services were being provided with high efficiency.

According to navigation reports, 1,358 vessels carrying 68.3 million metric tons of net cargo transited the canal in August, compared with 1,070 vessels carrying 45.2 million metric tons during the same month last year.

Rabie said this represented increases of 27 percent in vessel numbers, 51.1 percent in net cargo and 56.7 percent in revenue.

Referring to global and regional geopolitical changes in recent years, he said international crises had directly affected global supply chains but stressed that the Suez Canal had once again demonstrated its critical and irreplaceable role in securing those supply chains.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty recently said that tensions in the Red Sea had cost Egypt around $11 billion in lost Suez Canal revenues.

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