Explosions at Aleppo munitions depot in northern Syria injures four

Explosions at Aleppo munitions depot in northern Syria injures four

ALEPPO
Explosions at Aleppo munitions depot in northern Syria injures four

A fireball rises following an explosion at a Syrian army site in the vicinity of Al-Eis town early on September 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least four people were injured following a series of explosions at an Aleppo army site in northern Syria early on Sept. 21, state media has reported.

The cause of the explosions, which Syrian state media SANA said occurred at an “army site” in the vicinity of the town of Al-Eis, was not immediately known.

One civilian was injured by shrapnel as a result of the explosion at “an ammunition depot”, SANA reported later, quoting the Emergency and Disaster Management Ministry.

Two civilians suffered temporary “breathing difficulties,” while another civilian was injured in a traffic accident while attempting to flee the blast area, it added.

Syria’s civil defense teams transported the injured and evacuated three families from the blast site and remain on “high alert... due to the continued explosions.”

Aleppo civil defense operations chief Faisal Mohammad Ali, quoted by the state-run Al-Ikhbariya channel, said earlier that the explosions had prevented emergency services from reaching the site swiftly.

A resident of Aleppo’s Hamdaniyeh neighbourhood told AFP they heard a “huge explosion” and when they went up to the roof could see “large flames in the distance.”

Roads leading to the site of the explosions were closed “to ensure the safety of civilians,” Aleppo’s Internal Security Command was quoted by SANA as saying.

Several such blasts have previously occurred in Syria, which is emerging from more than a decade of civil war following the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

An explosion of unknown origin killed 11 people at a military site in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor on Sept. 19.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

    Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

  2. SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

    SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

  3. Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks

  4. Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

    Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

  5. EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears

    EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears
Recommended
Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media
EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears

EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears
UK to provide Saudi with military air-to-air refueling support

UK to provide Saudi with military air-to-air refueling support
Iraq’s KRG announces unification of Peshmerga forces

Iraq’s KRG announces unification of Peshmerga forces
Missing F-35 fighter parts ‘not sensitive’ says Australia minister

Missing F-35 fighter parts ‘not sensitive’ says Australia minister
Seoul urges nuclear freeze, eased sanctions on North

Seoul urges nuclear freeze, eased sanctions on North
Typhoon Dujuan leaves four dead in Japan

Typhoon Dujuan leaves four dead in Japan
WORLD Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syrian authorities are investigating whether Israel may have been involved in a series of unexplained explosions at military weapons depots, Israeli media has reported, after powerful blasts struck a Syrian army facility south of Aleppo.
ECONOMY SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) suspended the cap on total share buyback spending on Sept. 22, with the exemption to remain in place until further notice.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿