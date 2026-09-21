Indonesia struggling to curb forest fires

Indonesia struggling to curb forest fires

PONTIANAK
Indonesia struggling to curb forest fires

Firefighters have been battling blazes for weeks in Borneo and Sumatra. (AA Photo)

Indonesia is doing “everything” to fight huge forest fires, but dozens of planes and thousands of personnel are still struggling to contain them, a senior official said on Sept. 21.


Firefighters have been battling blazes for weeks in Borneo and Sumatra that have blanketed parts of the country, as well as neighboring Malaysia and Singapore, in toxic haze.


The government has deployed 64 aircraft and 54,000 personnel to the islands since last month to try and put out the fires by water bombing, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said.


“From the air to the ground, all forces continue to move. Everything is being done to extinguish the fires, reduce the impact of the smoke, and, most importantly, protect the public from the threat of forest and land fires,” he said.


“The vast size of the territory and the challenging conditions of peatlands pose serious difficulties in dealing with forest and land fires in various regions.”


Daniel Sinyor, a spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency for West Kalimantan, one of the most-affected areas, said the varied depths of the fires burning inside local peat soils was adding to the difficulty.


“Another challenge is the limited water sources available to this ground task force. In general, water sources decrease or even disappear in areas affected by the fires,” he said.


Indonesia regularly battles wildfires during the dry season, which typically runs from July to October.

Forest Fire,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks

Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks

  2. Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

    Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

  3. EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears

    EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears

  4. UK to provide Saudi with military air-to-air refueling support

    UK to provide Saudi with military air-to-air refueling support

  5. Iraq’s KRG announces unification of Peshmerga forces

    Iraq’s KRG announces unification of Peshmerga forces
Recommended
Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media
EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears

EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears
UK to provide Saudi with military air-to-air refueling support

UK to provide Saudi with military air-to-air refueling support
Iraq’s KRG announces unification of Peshmerga forces

Iraq’s KRG announces unification of Peshmerga forces
Missing F-35 fighter parts ‘not sensitive’ says Australia minister

Missing F-35 fighter parts ‘not sensitive’ says Australia minister
Seoul urges nuclear freeze, eased sanctions on North

Seoul urges nuclear freeze, eased sanctions on North
Typhoon Dujuan leaves four dead in Japan

Typhoon Dujuan leaves four dead in Japan
WORLD Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syrian authorities are investigating whether Israel may have been involved in a series of unexplained explosions at military weapons depots, Israeli media has reported, after powerful blasts struck a Syrian army facility south of Aleppo.
ECONOMY Türkiye, US agency sign agreement on next-generation nuclear technologies

Türkiye, US agency sign agreement on next-generation nuclear technologies

The Türkiye Nuclear Energy Inc. (TÜNAŞ) and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) signed a grant agreement on small modular reactors (SMRs) and fourth-generation reactors at a ceremony at Türkevi in New York, Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sept. 22.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿