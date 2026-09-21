Türkiye’s manufacturing industry capacity utilization rate edges up in September

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

The capacity utilization rate across the Turkish manufacturing industry rose by 0.7 percentage points in September to reach 74.2 percent.

The Central Bank announced on Sept. 21 that among the main industrial groups, the highest utilization rate in September was 74.5 percent in intermediate goods, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month.

At the other end, durable consumer goods recorded the lowest rate at 66.4 percent, a decline of 1.8 percentage points month-on-month.

By sector, the manufacture of wood products posted the highest capacity usage at 83.7 percent, while the lowest rate, 59.8 percent, was recorded in the leather industry.

Separate data from the Central Bank also showed on Sept. 21 that the seasonally adjusted Real Sector Confidence Index rose by 0.1 point month-on-month to 102.5 in September.

Businesses’ assessments regarding the general business outlook, current total orders, expected total employment over the next three months, and total orders over the past three months had a positive impact on the index.

Meanwhile, assessments related to export orders expected over the next three months, current finished goods inventories, fixed capital investment expenditure, and production volume expected over the next three months weighed on the index.