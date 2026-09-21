Pakistan strikes Afghanistan, Kabul reports civilian deaths

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan said airstrikes in Afghanistan killed 28 militants on Sept. 21, while Afghan authorities reported three civilians killed and four wounded.

Pakistan’s Information Ministry said the strikes targeted camps and hideouts belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistani Taliban, and affiliated groups following attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The ministry described the operation as “calibrated” and said three targets, including a suicide-bomber training center, had been destroyed.

Afghan officials said three members of one family were killed and four others wounded when a strike destroyed their home in Nurgal district, Kunar province. A shop and an unoccupied house were also destroyed in Barmal district, Paktika province, they said.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the strikes and said Kabul would respond.

The strikes followed a deadly bombing near a mosque inside a police compound in Kohat during Friday prayers on Sept. 18. Six Pakistani soldiers, including two officers, were killed in a separate clash with militants in Hangu on Sept. 20, according to the military.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of sheltering militants who launch attacks across the border, an allegation Kabul denies.