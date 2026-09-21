Turkish, Libyan security officials meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Libyan security officials meet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Turkish, Libyan security officials meet in Istanbul

Kalın and Libyan officials meet at the MİT headquarters in Ankara. (AA Photo)

The head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT), İbrahim Kalın, met in Istanbul with Abdussalam Zubi, the acting defense minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity, security sources said on Sept. 20.

The Sept. 19 meeting took place at a time when negotiations aimed at unifying Libya’s military and political institutions have gained momentum.

The two senior officials discussed developments in Libya and the wider region, steps to maintain Libya-Türkiye cooperation, as well as ongoing efforts to achieve political and military unity in Libya and preserve
stability.

Zubi hailed Türkiye for its efforts aimed at achieving unity in Libya.

Kalın, for his part, underlined Türkiye’s determination to continue its contributions and support for Libya’s security and stability.

On Sept. 10, Kalın had also met in the Turkish capital Ankara with Aguila Saleh, the speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, and Mohammed Takala, head of the High Council of State.

Last month, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Libya to visit both Tripoli and Benghazi to emphasize Türkiye’s “One Libya” policy — which supports a politically and militarily unified country and
dialogue with actors in its western, eastern and southern regions — and its potential contributions to ensuring the political and military unity of the North African country.

MIT,

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