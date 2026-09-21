211 suspects face court in Israeli-linked scheme

ISTANBUL

Suspects are escorted to court in an Israel-linked forex fraud probe. (AA Photo)

A total of 211 suspects have been referred to court following an operation in Istanbul targeting an international illegal forex fraud network allegedly linked to Israel, Turkish authorities said on Sept. 21.

Authorities said 10 more suspects were detained, raising the total number of detainees from 201 to 211. Nine of the suspects detained are Israeli nationals.

Of the suspects, 157 were taken to Bayrampaşa State Hospital for routine medical examinations before being transferred to the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan. The other 54 suspects had already been referred to the courthouse.

Investigators identified 40 calcenters and financial offices allegedly linked to 25 companies operating as part of the Israel-linked international forex fraud network in Türkiye.

The probe found that the call centers employed a large number of Turkish and foreign nationals.

In coordinated raids on the call centers and financial offices, authorities initially detained 191 suspects.

They also seized assets worth 1.5 billion Turkish Liras ($41.5 million) allegedly acquired through criminal activity, including 80 vehicles and 12 properties. Bank, cryptocurrency and corporate accounts linked to the suspects were also frozen.