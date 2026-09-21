Historic Vefa High School raises modern Türkiye

ISTANBUL

AA Photo

The corridors of Vefa High School in the historic Fatih district of Istanbul carry the footsteps of an empire’s twilight and a modern republic’s dawn.

Founded in 1872 as the “Dersaadet İdadi-i Mülkiye-i Şahane (The Imperial Civil High School of Istanbul)” under Ottoman rule, this historic institution stands as one of Türkiye’s oldest schools, seamlessly bridging 19th-century traditions with the digital age.

Vefa’s history reflects Türkiye’s own resilience, having endured wars, political shifts and the birth of a modern republic. Over the generations, the iconic school has educated the nation’s intellectual and cultural elite, including literary giants Reşat Nuri Gültekin and Peyami Safa, as well as legendary actors Kemal Sunal and Şener Şen.

Vefa High School looks vastly different today than it did in its Ottoman beginnings. Restored with alumni support and public funds following the 1999 Düzce earthquake, the campus features a historic 112-bed dormitory designed by renowned architect Mimar Kemalettin — a standing architectural landmark that now houses top-tier students.

Part of the Şehzade Mosque on campus, along with the Şehit Ali Paşa Library, is used for educational purposes. Of these spaces, the library located in the guesthouse is named after Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı, one of modern Türkiye’s most distinguished scholars.

Now operating under a five-year model with a preparatory year, the school has fully stepped into the 21st century by outfitting its classrooms with modern multimedia technology.

With 730 current students, Vefa proves that true heritage is about evolving while remembering your roots. It remains a timeless symbol of Turkish education, proving that history is not just a subject to study, but a tradition to be lived.