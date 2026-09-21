Türkiye begins serial production of first domestically developed high-speed train

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye has begun serial production of its first domestically developed high-speed train, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said, as the country moves to expand its indigenous rail manufacturing capabilities.

The train, developed by Turkish Rail System Vehicles Industry (TÜRASAŞ), is designed to operate at speeds of up to 225 kilometers per hour. The first train set is currently undergoing testing, reaching 250 kilometers per hour during dynamic running safety tests, Uraloğlu said.

Production of the second train set has now begun, marking the transition to serial production, according to the minister.

Türkiye aims to manufacture 14 electric high-speed train sets over the next two years, with seven planned for 2027 and another seven in 2028. Each eight-car train will have a capacity of 577 passengers and will be developed using domestic engineering capabilities.

Critical components, including the Train Control and Management System and traction system, are also being designed and manufactured domestically in cooperation with Turkish defense and technology company ASELSAN.

Uraloğlu said serial production will eventually be carried out at Türkiye’s first dedicated high-speed train factory, which is currently 90 percent complete. The 18,000-square-meter facility will bring production, assembly and testing operations under one roof once completed.

The factory is designed to have a production capacity of one high-speed train set per month, allowing Türkiye to scale up manufacturing as it seeks to strengthen domestic capabilities in railway technology and reduce reliance on imported systems.

The project is part of Türkiye’s broader efforts to expand its high-speed rail network.