Erdoğan urges removal of barriers to US defense ties

NEW YORK

Erdoğan has given a speech at the "100 Years of Friendship: Türkiye–United States” event in New York. (AA photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for removing barriers to defense cooperation with the United States on Sept. 21 and said the two countries’ $100 billion trade target was realistic and achievable.

“We want to leave behind the barriers that should never have existed between two allies and gain new momentum,” Erdoğan told a “100 Years of Friendship: Türkiye–United States” event in New York.

He said stronger defense cooperation, both bilaterally and within NATO, was necessary and that joint production would benefit both countries.

Türkiye’s annual defense exports now exceed $10 billion, Erdoğan said, adding that he expected the country to rank among the world’s 10 largest defense exporters soon.

Bilateral trade surpassed $38 billion in 2025 and reached $28 billion in the first eight months of this year, he said.

Erdoğan expected the figure to reach $40 billion by year-end but called for greater efforts to meet the $100 billion target agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump.

He said Türkiye was ready to expand cooperation in nuclear energy, liquefied natural gas, civil aviation and advanced technology.

Erdoğan described his dialogue with Trump as close and sincere, saying the U.S. president’s July visit to Ankara had reinforced the alliance.

Regional conflicts and crises made continued coordination essential, he added.

He urged U.S. companies to invest in Türkiye, citing incentives announced in April, and said the country had attracted nearly $300 billion in foreign direct investment over the past 24 years.

Diplomatic contacts

Erdoğan, in New York for the 81st U.N. General Assembly, also held meetings with leaders at the Turkish House, according to the Communications Directorate.

In talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, he called for an international initiative to replace the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon and pledged continued humanitarian and medical support.

Meeting Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed al-Menfi, Erdoğan backed continued dialogue and reconciliation, saying Türkiye would not accept any arrangement contrary to Libya’s interests.

He also called for closer cooperation in energy, defense and mining.

With Vietnamese President To Lam, Erdoğan welcomed Hanoi’s positive response to a proposal to elevate relations to a strategic partnership.

He said Türkiye was working to expand investment, trade and defense cooperation.

Erdoğan told Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah that Türkiye stood by Kuwait amid regional conflict and that Israel’s aggression must be curbed.

In talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, he pledged to strengthen trade, security and defense ties and continue supporting Kosovo’s international standing.

His meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze focused on trade, transport and security cooperation.

Erdoğan said Türkiye had been Georgia’s largest trading partner for 18 years and called for closer cooperation through mechanisms involving Türkiye, Georgia and Azerbaijan.