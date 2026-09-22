Kurum outlines COP31 targets on energy and waste at UN

NEW YORK

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Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum presented the COP31 action agenda at the United Nations on Sept. 21, outlining global targets for electricity use and waste reduction ahead of November’s climate summit in Antalya.

Kurum, the conference’s president-designate, said the agenda sought to turn existing climate commitments into measurable results.

The goals include raising electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035.

The presidency also aims to halve the projected growth in municipal waste generation and increase the global circular material use rate to at least 15 percent by the same year.

“Through our action agenda, we want to turn climate goals into measurable, practical action,” Kurum said.

Speaking at U.N. headquarters during General Assembly week, he outlined 10 priority areas spanning energy, industry, cities, food, oceans and health. The agenda includes six global goals, 11 initiatives and 13 supporting outcomes.

Kurum said it had been developed through consultations with governments, international organizations, financial institutions, businesses and civil society, guided by the principles of dialogue, consensus and action.

He identified difficulties accessing finance, shortages in capacity and the need to connect technology and investment with local needs as obstacles to implementation.

The presidency’s Climate Implementation Bridge aims to help countries turn climate plans into projects that can attract investment and improve access to finance. Kurum said Türkiye was working with partners including the U.N. Development Programme, the OECD and the World Meteorological Organization.

Speaking later to CNN Türk, Kurum said Türkiye wanted to share its practical experience, including reconstruction in earthquake-hit areas, through its COP31 presidency.

Türkiye would also present the results of the Zero Waste Project led by first lady Emine Erdoğan, he said, describing climate action as an opportunity for economic and industrial transformation.