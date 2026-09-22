90 universities in Türkiye rise in global academic ranks

ANKARA

The entrance and official emblem of Istanbul Technical University are seen. (AA Photo)

A total of 90 universities across Türkiye entered the 2025-2026 global rankings, marking a steady rise for the national higher education sector in an evaluation of 78 disciplines.

Evaluating 2,566 universities worldwide, the URAP Research Laboratory at Middle East Technical University ranked China first with 422 institutions, followed by the United States with 293 and India with 146. Harvard University led global subject rankings by topping 19 fields, while Tsinghua University came in second with 15. The United Kingdom and the Netherlands claimed victory in nine and five fields, led by Oxford and Amsterdam, respectively. Notably, only five nations managed to place institutions across all evaluated subject areas.

Türkiye placed 90 universities in 48 fields. Medicine dominated with 82 institutions, followed by engineering with 36, biology 26, technology 24, mathematics 19, physics 12 and material sciences 12.

Istanbul Technical University led nationally in 28 fields, ranking 73rd in polymers, 139th in water, 141st in marine sciences, 151st in civil engineering, 207th in geology, 223rd in artificial intelligence and 268th in robotics. METU followed in 20, taking 253rd in energy, 270th in polymers and 291st in civil engineering. Yıldız Technical University entered 19, standing 231st in architecture.

In the field rankings, Hacettepe University entered 21 disciplines, placing highest in dentistry (116th), pediatrics (129th), and education (243rd). Ankara University secured rankings in 17 fields, notably 103rd in dentistry and 212th in pediatrics, while Istanbul University entered 13 fields, ranking 194th in pediatrics and 215th in dentistry.

Koç University secured 15 fields, ranking 222nd in political science and 286th in clinical neurology. Gazi and Atatürk tied at 16. Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa entered 11, ranking 233rd in pediatrics behind Marmara University’s 204th spot among its nine fields.

Ege and Fırat placed 10th in health sciences, while Near East tied Marmara with nine points, and Erciyes and Sakarya each tallied eight.

The index gauges academic quality via open bibliometric data tracking articles, citations and international cooperation.